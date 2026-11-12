Hlompho Kekana explains why Thabang Matuludi has been key addition to Mamelodi Sundowns: 'He’s coming out of his shell'

Share Follow GOAL on Google

The Masandawana legend has provided a detailed tactical breakdown of the right back's impressive start to life at Chloorkop. The former captain believes the defender has transitioned seamlessly into the squad after arriving during the final stages of the most recent transfer window.

Advertisement

A seamless transition for the new recruit

Thabang Matuludi has wasted little time in establishing himself as a vital component of the Mamelodi Sundowns starting XI.

Club icon Hlompho Kekana has been particularly impressed by how quickly the new signing has integrated into the demanding environment at Chloorkop.

“I think to come into a winning team with players as good as you are is not easy. You look at Matuludi playing as if he has already been at the club for years,” Hlompho Kekana said as quoted by FARPost. “We have to credit Matuludi; you can tell that he was ready for the demands of this team. He’s playing at right back, which is a very complex position.”

Mastering the tactical demands at right-back

The tactical complexity of playing in the Sundowns backline requires a balance between defensive solidity and offensive contribution. Kekana believes that while there are still areas for improvement in defensive transitions, the player’s natural instincts are perfectly aligned with the club's overarching footballing philosophy. The defender was brought in to provide cover and competition following a long-term injury to Bafana Bafana star Khuliso Mudau, and he has exceeded expectations in that role.

Advertisement Advertisement

Kekana highlighted the player's growing confidence, which was evident when he netted a brace against Durban City FC recently. By finding his feet so quickly, the defender has earned the respect of his teammates and the coaching staff. His willingness to venture forward into attacking spaces has added a new dimension to the team's build-up play, allowing the reigning CAF Champions League winners to maintain pressure on their opponents throughout the ninety minutes.

Related Topics

“You can tell that in some moments he has to improve and adapt to how the team defends, but he’s a player who hit the ground running, and you can tell that they trust him in that changing room,” Kekana continued. “He’s coming out of his shell; that’s why he scored those two goals. He’s comfortable in going into those attacking spaces; he knows when he’s in attack, someone will fill in for him at the back.”

Versatility and international recognition

Beyond his current role on the right flank, Kekana views the former Polokwane City man as a versatile asset who could easily slot into the heart of the defense if required.

Advertisement

“I mean, he’s such a versatile player that I believe either right-back or centre-back, he’s comfortable enough. He fits very well in the philosophy of Mamelodi Sundowns. I think he can score a lot of goals if he’s more composed in that last third,” Kekana added. This tactical flexibility is a hallmark of the modern Sundowns era, where players are expected to understand multiple roles to facilitate the team's fluid passing movements and high-pressing style.

Matuludi’s domestic form has also ensured his continued presence in the South African national team setup under Pitso Mosimane.