Hlompho Kekana: Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns captain comments on reported move to Limpopo club

Former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana has responded to reports suggesting that he's close to joining a Limpopo-based club.



The 36-year-old central midfielder is currently a free agent having officially left Masandawana last month after a decade with the reigning PSL champions.



The man nicknamed KK has been linked with PSL clubs Swallows FC and Chippa United in the past, but he remains clueless as we approach the January transfer window which will open next week.



The latest reports have indicated that Kekana is close to returning to his home province, Limpopo, following successful talks with the unnamed PSL club.



However, the former SuperSport United and Bloemfontein Celtic star, who was born in Zebediela, Limpopo, has refuted the rumours.



"I don't anything about that. I am shocked to hear about that. So, I cannot talk about rumours," Kekana told GOAL.



Marumo Gallants, Baroka FC and Sekhukhune United are three Limpopo clubs that are currently campaigning in the PSL.



However, United are based in Gauteng and they play their home games at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg because of the lack of suitable facilities and stadium in Sekhukhune, Limpopo.



Kekana started his professional career at Black Leopards in Limpopo 17 years ago, but the Thohoyandou-based club is currently campaigning in the National First Division.



KK, who is regarded as one of the best long-range shooters in the world, will turn 37 in May next year and he left Sundowns without featuring for the team this season.



He made 16 appearances across all competitions for Masandawana last term.