Hlatshwayo's worrying demise underlines a big issue at Orlando Pirates

The added spotlight of playing for a club of the Sea Robbers' stature and with the high expectations of fans have seemingly affected 'Tyson'

Last week was an especially bad one in the career of Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo.

First came the bombshell that newly-appointed Bafana coach Hugo Broos had left Hlatshwayo out of the first squad he selected, to take on Uganda in a friendly international at the Orlando Stadium on June 10.

While Hlatshwayo has been off his best this season, it was still a big call to dispose of the skipper and a player who is just two matches short of his half-century for the national side.

According to Broos, his decision was guided by a former Orlando Pirates player, Helman Mkhalele, who is Bafana assistant coach.

“I was getting a lot of information in the last few days, I talked with my assistant and I made a list, I didn’t look at who was captain,” said Broos.

That, together with the fact that the Soweto-born Hlatshwayo will miss out on an international game on his own home pitch in Orlando would have hurt the player further.

Things got worse however for Hlatshwayo on Sunday in the disastrous 4-0 defeat to Raja Casablanca which ended Bucs' hopes of continental glory in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Hlatshwayo was out-muscled for the first goal scored by Ben Malango and was left grasping at thin air as Soufiane Rahimi breezed past him before setting up Mahmoud Benhalib to score the second. He was nowhere to be seen when Rahimi raced in to score the third goal, and for the fourth goal, he was once more easily beaten by Malango.

This unfortunately was not the first poor performance this season by the former Ajax Cape Town and Bidvest Wits man, who has increasingly come under fire from Bucs fans.

It's plausible that the captain's armband at a club of Pirates' size has simply been too heavy for him, and head coach Josef Zinnbauer's decision to give the captaincy to a player in his first season at the club has to be questioned.

But it does, however, highlight a lack of leadership in the Pirates ranks. The long-serving Happy Jele (who has battled with injuries this term) aside, there are no obvious choice as skipper.

Article continues below

For all of Pirates' neat ballplayers, there are no clear candidates - players with personality and who are vocal on the pitch, to drive the team forward and to stand up and be counted and to don the skipper's armband.

After Hlatshwayo and Jele, the only viable option seems to be goalkeeper Richard Ofori, but he too has suffered with injuries, and is only in his first season with the club.

The lack of leaders in the Bucs ranks may well be one of the reasons for their inconsistent form this season.