Hlatshwayo: Xoki’s Orlando Pirates arrival to spell the end for former Bafana Bafana skipper?

The former Ajax and Wits player was an unused sub in the Caf Confederation Cup final and was not part of the squad for the win over Maritzburg United

Orlando Pirates are expected to sign AmaZulu defender Thapelo Xoki, which could push former Bafana Bafana skipper Thulani Hlatshwayo down the pecking order.

Hlatshwayo has made only seven league starts this term, with a further three substitute appearances. He also played one game in the MTN8 and played 35 minutes in the Confederation Cup. Limited game-time to say the least.

Last season the former Urban Warriors man did manage 22 league games as well as 17 domestic and continental cup games, though he was not overly impressive and drew criticism from fans for what they perceived as uncultured in defending and a lack of quality on the ball.

Unfortunately for the 32-year-old, who at one point was the obvious choice of captain for Bafana Bafana, his time at Pirates cannot be classed as a success.



And now it seems his chances at Bucs may be less.

“Dr Irvin Khoza did contact me personally about Thapelo Xoki and we’ve spoken,” AmaZulu boss Sandile Zungu told Ukhozi FM, as quoted by the SouthAfrican.

"I respect him for the way he handled it, so Xoki will leave us, he played his last game yesterday and Gabadinho Mhango is joining us.”





Old guard still going strong?

Olisa Ndah, the 24-year-old Nigerian, has been a revelation for Bucs and an outstanding signing in the centre of defence.

The Buccaneers’ other options in that position include club stalwarts Happy Jele (35) and Ntsikelelo Nyauza (32). Left-back Innocent Maela is also more than comfortable playing in the middle.

Just how much Pirates are willing to depend on the two veterans now becomes a crucial question. But it would seem that as things stand and if Xoki does arrive, the Soweto-born Hlatshwayo could fall even further down the pecking order and may end up playing even less.

With not too many years left in his career, he would want to be playing more frequently and as such, it might be best to admit things didn’t work out at Pirates and move on; he surely would have several interested suitors still in the PSL who could do with a vastly experienced defender and leader.