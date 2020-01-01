Hlatshwayo would not be replacing me at Orlando Pirates - Sangweni

The Buccaneers have had defenders come and go in that centre-back position and Tyson's pending move is seen as important by the former skipper

Former captain Siyabonga Sangweni says Thulani Hlatshwayo's rumoured move to the club is long overdue.

The retired defender believes the Sea Robbers would be signing a great player in the 30-year-old and he feels Hlatshwayo would help the team if he doesn't change his style of play.

Sangweni urged the Buccaneers not to be too hard on Hlatshwayo as soon as the deal is done, saying while the international is great, he would still need time to settle.

"It has been a while since I wanted Tyson [Hlatshwayo] to play for Pirates, they [would have] signed a great player there," Sangweni told Sowetan.

"I think if he doesn't change the way he plays, he will help the team.

"What I'm asking from Pirates fans is not to push him too hard because he is also a human being, they must give him enough time to settle.

"He is a good player because he is also in the national team. So, when you play for Pirates, it's like you are playing for the national team, particularly when it is a derby and the stadium is packed."

The Empangeni-born legend said both Hlatshwayo and current captain Happy Jele would need to work together for the benefit of the team.

"They need to work together with Jele and he must keep his style and add here and there to assist the team," continued Sangweni.

"But he is a quality and complete player, I am very happy that they [want] sign him. The team will have a balance. I am not saying it was not there in the past, but his presence will add value."

Sangweni is against the idea that Hlatshwayo will be replacing him after Pirates struggled to find a suitable player since his sudden retirement in 2016.

"Actually, I am not saying he will replace me because our styles are too different. He has his way of playing," concluded the former Bafana Bafana defender.

Hlatshwayo is expected to complete a move to Pirates in the coming weeks as it is widely reported although a move to cannot be ruled out altogether at this stage.