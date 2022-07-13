Hlatshwayo details how Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs brought him problems at Orlando Pirates

The 32-year-old former Bafana Bafana captain opened a new chapter in his career after joining SuperSport United on Monday

Former Orlando Pirates defender Thulani Hlatshwayo has opened up about his difficult spell with the Soweto giants as he also clarified his departure.

The centre-back says a costly blunder in the 2-1 defeat by Kaizer Chiefs on November 6, 2021 saw the Pirates coaches losing faith in him and was the beginning of what culminated in the centre-back requesting to be transfer-listed.

It is widely believed he was offloaded by the Buccaneers but he clears the air on his departure which resulted in him joining SuperSport United.

“I decided I didn’t have a future there,” Hlatshwayo told SAFM SportOn as per iDiski Times.

“For me it was about the game time because I don’t get any younger. It was for me to carry on playing and to be on the field to be effective.”

“There were a lot of expectations, but things didn’t work out the way we wanted. When you look at my last game, my last game was against Chiefs and I made that mistake. I felt that everything changed.

“I wouldn’t say that it didn’t work out but I needed to rectify my mistake, I needed to prove myself again. It’s been really hard.

“I feel like I deserved another chance. I feel like the coaches should’ve shown faith in me because I’ve been playing towards that Soweto Derby.”

The Soweto Derby against Chiefs was the last time Hlatshwayo started a match for Pirates.

Since then, he made one more Premier Soccer League appearance, coming on as a substitute against AmaZulu just before the Christmas break.

He then also went on to come off the bench in a Caf Confederation Cup match away at Al Ahli Tripoli in May, in what remains his only competitive game in 2022 so far.

“It’s a lesson learnt. I take that experience and am moving forward, but I don’t regret going to Pirates because I made the decision,” concluded Hlatshwayo.