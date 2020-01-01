Hlatshwayo: Perfect opportunity for Orlando Pirates to sign him - Igesund

The former Buccaneers manager speaks about what the Clever Boys centre-back can bring at Mayfair

With speculation mounting on defender Thulani Hlatshwayo's move to , former Bafana Bafana coach Gordon Igesund believes the 30-year-old can add value at the Soweto giants.

Hlatshwayo’s future has been a subject of speculation in the past few weeks, just after the Clever Boys were sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), and coach Jozef Zinnbauer’s men are said to be the frontrunners for his signature.

The four-time Premier Soccer League ( ) winner says this is a perfect opportunity for the Buccaneers to sign the lanky defender as he will also bring stability whilst helping skipper Happy Jele.

“I think he can bring a lot to any team, there’s no doubt about his qualities. He’s a leader, a team player, and a good footballer in general,” Igesund told Goal.

“He’s an international player and the current captain of Bafana Bafana. He has grown over the years and he will definitely help Pirates should they sign him.

“He is disciplined, he works very hard and he’s a good team player. He is someone that can bring inspiration to those around him. Yeah, I think he’s a player that can really do well for Pirates if they go ahead and eventually sign him.”

On the fact that the former Cape Town defender has chipped in with crucial goals or Gavin Hunt’s side, ‘GI’ is confident that a player like Hlatshwayo will help in many aspects at Pirates.

“He is doing well aerially, he can go up front and score vital goals for the club,” added the coach.

“He does well for Wits because they are a team that can capitalize or plan around set-piece or corner kicks. I think that’s another good quality of Thulani. He has a strong aerial presence both in defending and attacking.

“I think to have a solid goalkeeper and defender like Thulani can be good for Pirates. Players like Happy [Jele] can definitely benefit from a signing like Thulani. They can challenge for trophies when they sign him.”

Meanwhile, the Soweto giants are also linked to midfielder Thabang Monare, left-back Sifiso Hlanti as well as winger Deon Hotto from the Braamfontein-based outfit.