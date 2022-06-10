Hlatshwayo: Orlando Pirates part ways with South Africa defender after 13 years

The 32-year-old defender has left the Soweto-based giants after a career spanning over 13 years

Premier Soccer League outfit Orlando Pirates have confirmed an agreement has been reached to sever ties with defender Thulani Hlatshwayo.

The Soweto-based giants have revealed in a statement the 32-year-old defender from South Africa will not be part of their squad for the new campaign after an amicable decision was reached.

What did Pirates’ statement say?

“Orlando Pirates and Hlatshwayo jointly announce the amicable parting of ways between the two parties,” read part of the statement on the club’s official website.

“A leader amongst men, Hlatshwayo has always sought to make a meaningful contribution wherever he plays, and this is what has ultimately influenced his decision to request the Club to grant him his request to leave.”

The statement continued: “On behalf of the entire Pirates family, we would like to thank Hlatshwayo for his meaningful contribution and professionalism during his stay. We wish you nothing but the best as you enter the next chapter in your footballing career.”

Backpagepix

Hlatshwayo has revealed his reasons for leaving his dream club in a statement also published on the club’s website.

What did Hlatshwayo say?

“My dream to wear the black and white jersey of Orlando Pirates has been fulfilled,” Hlatshwayo said. “When I came here, I said I wanted a trophy, and we were able to deliver on that mandate.

“Unfortunately, the second season didn’t work out the way I wanted it to, and this is what has informed my decision to request the Club to grant me my wish of leaving because I still have a lot to give and a lot to offer in the field of play.

“This is something that I shared with management.”

On his decision to leave Pirates, Hlatshwayo explained: “We had some positive talks [with management] but with everything taken into careful consideration I have decided it’s the right time for me to leave the club.

backpagepix

“I will forever be grateful to the Chairman and the club for granting me this wish. The club and I have always had a fantastic relationship, which will continue beyond my playing days.

Article continues below

“For me, today [Friday] is a new chapter filled with many emotions. There’s a sense of pride, sadness, and also optimism towards the future. Finally, to the fans, I would personally like to thank you for all the support.”

Hlatshwayo joined the Buccaneers from Bidvest Wits in 2020, and in his first season, he made 33 appearances in all competitions helping Pirates to the MTN8 title.