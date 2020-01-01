Hlatshwayo: Ex-Bidvest Wits skipper refuses to comment on Orlando Pirates links

The ex-Clever Boys central defender remains non-committal on his future, saying he is only relaxing at home

Former defender and skipper Thulani Hlatshwayo has refused to comment on the talk he is bound to join , instead saying he is relaxing at home.

‘Tyson’ has been heavily linked with a move to the Buccaneers for a while and media reports suggest the Bafana Bafana skipper has already agreed a deal with coach Josef Zinnbauer’s troops.

In addition, the Soweto-born defender revealed how he pushed his teammates to finish fourth on the Premier Soccer League ( ) table despite knowing the club has been sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

More teams

“I prefer not to comment right now because I’m at home relaxing with family, so that’s what I prefer to do,” Hlatshwayo told the South African Football Journalists Association.

Meanwhile, the news of the club’s sale surfaced during the break forced by the coronavirus pandemic, but the ex-Clever Boys player shared how they fought for their integrity.

“He [Gavin Hunt] is a coach that has a lot of character and toughness, he is hard to impress and he made sure that he always pushes the guys to their limit,” he added.

“For as captain having that same heart, my job was to push the guys and make sure that we finish as high as we can.

“Knowing that the team would not exist anymore, it’s easy for us to have been sluggish and play just for the sake of playing, but all we did was make sure that we repay what the game has done for each of us and make sure that we bid farewell in a good way.”

Article continues below

Just after the five-month recess, the four-time PSL winning manager and his men faced in the Nedbank Cup in semi-finals, but failed to reach the final, losing 3-2 on the day.



“We would have liked to be in the Nedbank Cup final and win all the trophies,” he continued.

“And for me personally to be able to win each and every trophy available for the team that has been good to me.”

The lanky defender joined the Students from Cape Town in 2014 and led the club to league glory in the 2016/17 season, and bagged the Telkom Knockout Cup trophy in the following campaign.