Hlatshwayo delighted to play regularly at SuperSport United after Orlando Pirates exit - 'It’s a breath of fresh air'

SuperSport United defender Thulani Hlatshwayo has discussed his happiness to regain enough playing time after his experience at Orlando Pirates.

Hlatshwayo reveals happiness at SuperSport

He signed for SuperSport in the current campaign

Hlatshwayo won the MTN8 title with Pirates before

WHAT HAPPENED? The 33-year-old Bafana Bafana defender signed for the Buccaneers at the start of the 2020-21 season from Bidvest Wits, where he had managed 148 matches and scored 18 goals.

Despite winning the MTN8 title with Pirates in his first season, Hlatshwayo's stay at the club started to fade away after he lost his starting role owing to poor displays.

Hlatshwayo later signed for SuperSport in the 2022 campaign and he has now shed light on how he is having a great time at Matsatsantsa.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “I have never imagined because when you look at my football career – from Ajax Cape Town to Bidvest Wits, to the national team [being the captain there with over 50 caps], I have always been the player that plays 25 plus games, always there scoring goals, defending goals,” he said as quoted by Idiskitimes.

“Throughout all those years up until 2020, having experienced everything, I would say everything was new to me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Before moving to Bidvest Wits, Hlatshwayo, who was born in Soweto, Gauteng, had played for Ajax Cape Town, where he made 96 appearances and scored two goals. So far at SuperSport, he has scored one goal from 12 PSL matches.

WHAT NEXT? He will hope to keep his starting role when SuperSport resume PSL action with a fixture against Marumo Gallants at Lucas Moripe Stadium on December 30.

Matsatsantsa are currently sitting third on the 16-team table with 21 points from 12 matches, seven fewer than leaders and league champions Mamelodi Sundowns while Richards Bay are second on 23 points.