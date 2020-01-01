Hlatshwayo confirms rejecting 'other teams' for Orlando Pirates

Tyson finally realised his childhood dream of playing for one of the Soweto giants and he admits Bucs were not the only ones after his signature

defender Thulani Hlatshwayo has confirmed there were 'other teams' that wanted to sign him from before he completed his move to Mayfair.

The 30-year-old utility player, however, didn't want to disclose the names of those clubs out of respect but he said the reasons he chose Pirates are that it was always his dream to play for the club and that the Houghton-based side had been after his signature for a long time.

According to media reports, were also in the race to sign Hlatshwayo while were also reported being in the picture although they are still waiting for the outcome of their transfer ban appeal with Court of Arbitration for Sport.

"Honestly speaking there were other teams that were after my services but out of respect for them I won't mention them and as I’ve said earlier, I’ve always wanted to play for Orlando Pirates and secondly, the club has been after me for a long time now," Hlatshwayo told the Pirates website.

Furthermore, Hlatshwayo said while it is every boy's dream to play for one of Soweto's big clubs and Bafana Bafana, it was all about timing at the end of the day.

"Obviously, growing up in Soweto, one always dreams of playing for one of the big teams and to play for Bafana Bafana. The timing was just right. I felt I was ready to make the move."

Hlatshwayo also spoke about his favourite shirt number (No.3) which he has worn for over a decade at both Cape Town and Bidvest Wits.

However, he may have to settle for a new shirt number at Pirates as the No.3 jersey is occupied by Thembinkosi Lorch.

"The No.3 jersey has been with me for my entire career. I had the No.3 at Ajax Cape Town where I had a successful spell there, then I moved up to Johannesburg to join Bidvest Wits. When I got to Wits, I was fortunate that the No.3 was also available and hence I took it over. I have become fond of that number; I have a personal bond with it," he continued.

"But now I come into a team where the number has an owner in Thembinkosi Lorch."

Hlatshwayo said he and Lorch used to joke about the possibility of taking over the No.3 shirt at Pirates whenever they were in the Bafana Bafana camps but admits they haven't spoken about it since his arrival.

"Whenever we were in camp with Bafana Bafana, we used to joke about it that when I come (to Pirates) I will take the number from him but having said that, we haven’t had the opportunity to talk about it since I’ve arrived but I, also, will understand if he has a close connection with the number [and] I will look for an alternative," added Hlatshwayo.