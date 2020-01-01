'Hlatshwayo can’t just walk into Orlando Pirates side' - Manzenzhe

The former Buccaneers striker explores options for the Bafana skipper under coach Josef Zinnbauer

Ex- striker Phumudzo Manenzhe says newly signed defender Thulani Hlatshwayo cannot just walk into the starting XI because coach Josef Zinnbauer has a lot of aspects to consider.

The man known as ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ explained that the German manager must also think of defenders such as Happy Jele, Nstikelelo Nyauza as well as Abel Mabaso, who have done well for the Soweto giants.

‘Tyson’ was unveiled by the Buccaneers last week and has been tipped to partner with Jele in the heart of the defence and many expect the former defender to walk into the starting XI.

“He is a great signing... a national team captain,” said Manenzhe to the media.

“A lot of people are asking where is going to play. But the question is, because of his versatility, where is he going to play?

“Do you play him at right-back? Do you play as a centre-back and move Ntsikelelo Nyauza to his rightful position as a right-back, and partner him Happy Jele?

“What do you say to an Abel Mabasa or Mthokozisi Dube? But that is the big question that Josef Zinnbauer has to deal with.”

Meanwhile, many might be expecting the former Cape Town defender to force his way into Zinnabuer’s line-up but the retired striker seems to think otherwise.

Hlatshwayo has the potential to be a great signing for the former African champions as a competitive defender, famously known for his tenacity and strength in the air, not to mention his leadership qualities, but he has to work for his place in the team.

The Bafana Bafana skipper was unveiled together with winger Deon Hotto and the duo is seen as the players to ensure the Soweto giants are a force to be reckoned with next season.

Moreover, Pirates have also announced the signings of former Clever Boys striker Terrence Dzvukamanja and ex- midfielder Collins Makgaka.

With the German manager set to test his capabilities in the Caf Confederation Cup, there will be a lot of expectations from the new arrivals at Mayfair.