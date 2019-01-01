Hlatshwayo: Bidvest Wits captain opens up about failed Orlando Pirates move

The highly-rated central defender surprisingly stayed put at the Braamfontein-based side despite having expressed his desire to move the club

defender Thulani Hlatshwayo feels did not pull out all the stops to sign him.

Bucs were heavily linked with the 29-year-old player during the last transfer window as the Soweto giants were looking to strengthen their defence.

However, Hlatshwayio remained with the Clever Boys despite having made a transfer request amidst interest from Pirates.

The South Aftican international has now opened up about what transpired between him and the Buccaneers.

“They just spoke about it but they never made an offer or discussed it,” Hlatshwayo told The Citizen.

“They never came to the team to discuss it further.

Pirates were expected to snap up the Bafana Bafana captain as a replacement for Marshall Munetsi, who had left the Houghton-based side for French side Stade .

The Clever Boys offered Hlatshwayo a new contract and the former Ajac Cape Town right-back signed it three months ago.

"During this time I realised how much Wits wanted me to stay, they spoke to me about extending my contract and staying at the club," he concluded.

Article continues below

Hlatshwayo has since focused on his current employers and led Wits to the Caf Confederation Cup group stage.

He has also made seven appearances in the PSL - scoring two goals in the prcoess.