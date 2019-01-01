Hlatshwayo: Bidvest Wits captain makes transfer request amid Orlando Pirates interest

The Buccaneers have been handed a boost with the accomplished player keen to leave the Clever Boys

captain Thulani 'Tyson' Hlatshwayo has confirmed he is keen to leave the Braamfontein-based club.

The experienced central defender has been heavily linked with Wits' Gauteng rivals since 2017.



Hlatshwayo, who is one of the top centre backs in the , remains hopeful he will secure a move away from Wits during the current transfer window.



"I'm comfortable at Bidvest Wits. So, the window is not closed yet and anything can still happen," Hlatshwayo told Limpopo Sports Zone.

Pirates were expected to make a move for Hlatshwayo at the end of the 2017/18 campaign after the player revealed his childhood dream of playing for the Soweto giants.



However, the Clever Boys offered Hlatshwayo a new deal and he committed his future to the club by extending his stay to another three years in March 2018.

"I'm still contracted (to Wits). Everything lies with the management of the club," the former Cape Town player continued.



Wits chief executive Jose Ferreira and head coach Gavin Hunt have insisted Hlatshwayo is not for sale in recent weeks.



It remains to be seen whether the South African captain will force a move away from the former PSL champions.



“Obviously, I have made it clear I want a new challenge and the window is still open. Anything can still happen," he concluded.



Hlatshwayo has had a successful spell with the Students since joining the club from Ajax in 2014.

He led Wits to the PSL title, MTN8 Cup and Telkom Knockout Cup triumphs.