Hlatshwayo: Ball is in his court if he wants to join Orlando Pirates – Bidvest Wits’ Mkhwanazi

The Clever Boys defender speaks about the rumours his skipper is courted by the Buccaneers

defender Buhle Mkhwanazi shares his thoughts on media reports his skipper Thulani Hlatshwayo could join , saying he hopes the Soweto-born defender could retire at Sturrock Park.

The former central defender explains the ball is in ‘Tyson’s’ court in terms of making a decision in case the 2018/19 Premier Soccer League ( ) runners-up come with an enticing offer.

On the other hand, the Bloemfontein-born defender has backed his former teammate and Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic [Covid-19] as he became the first player in to get infected.

“To be honest, that story has been in the media, and I, myself don’t know if he’s going or not. I think he’s even aware of it [the story] because these reports have been coming and coming but nothing materializes,” Mkhwanazi told Goal.

“I don’t know and I can’t decide for him, to say go and don’t go there. It’s up to him, he will maybe check his age, talk to his family and he will then decide.

“He’s been a great leader for us, he’s been doing well for us and I don’t see anything taking him away from Wits to Pirates. So, wherever he is, I think he is happy at Wits because we are happy to have him. I wish and hope he will end his career here at Wits.

“However, it also depends on his career, his family, and to him as a player because contracts come with big money and, issues like: are you happy with the coach because even an agent can’t decide where you are going. The ball is in his court, honestly.”

Coming back to the former Clever Boys’ midfielder who is fighting to recover from the ravaging pandemic, ‘Brizzo’ says he’s not scared of the virus, drawing inspiration from coach Mikel Arteta who also went through the same experience.

“Yeah things are fine at home, we are training but it’s different because we are not allowed to go out. We just hope things will work out for us to go back onto the field,” he added.

“To be honest, I’m not scared [of the virus] and I think even Ben is not scared because this thing happened before. We saw players overseas getting it and later recover just like [Paulo] Dybala of , I feel like Ben is not afraid.

“We saw in the news that even [Mikel] Arteta once had this and he came back stronger. I believe Ben is in the same boat whereby he will also recover. I’m sure many players will test positive but the thing comes and goes as long as you follow the right instructions to fight it.

“I don’t see it as a big deal or a big problem, I know him, he’s strong wherever he is. I don’t think he needs encouragement because he’s a strong guy. I know his character - he will overcome.”