Hlatshwayo and Hotto signed: Who else should Orlando Pirates sign to compete for the PSL title?

Goal takes a look at the players who would improve Bucs squad as they look to build a team which can win trophies

Premier Soccer League ( ) giants will need reinforcements to catch .

The Buccaneers were forced to watch as Sundowns emulated them by becoming the second club to win a domestic treble in a PSL era.

Pirates finished the recent 2019/20 season - seven points behind the Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions, Sundowns.

Bucs fans are buzzing following the arrival of high-profile acquisitions Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto, who recently parted ways with .

Signing two more players of such calibre will complete a sensational transfer window for the Soweto giants as they look to end their six-year trophy drought in the 2020/21 season.



Goal takes a look at two players, who will help transform them into serious title contenders:

Quality Goalkeeper

Pirates are known to be in the market for a goalkeeper and they had to rely on Wayne Sandilands, whose contract with the club expired in June 2020.

The 37-year-old was the Buccaneers' undisputed first-choice keeper ahead of Siyabonga Mpontshane and Joris Delle and he is most likely to be handed a new deal.

Third-choice keeper Mpontshane's future with the club is uncertain having been linked with KwaZulu-Natal clubs Lamontville Golden and .

While much was expected from Delle after he joined the Buccaneers from former Dutch champions , he failed to live up to expectations.

It is unclear whether Pirates will retain the 30-year-old Frenchman's services heading into the new season.

Richard Ofori

It is imperative for Pirates to bring in a new goalkeeper to improve their goalkeeping department as they cannot continue to rely on ageing, Sandilands.

The Soweto giants need a young and quality shot-stopper, who can push Sandilands and Maritzburg United vice-captain Richard Ofori fits the profile.

The international is coming off his best season in the PSL in which he was one of the top-performing keepers.

Ofori kept 11 clean sheets from 28 matches and only Sandilands (12) and SuperSport United captain Ronwen Williams (13) had more clean sheets.

A big, imposing and agile shot-stopper, Ofori has the potential to become the best keeper not only in but on the continent having recently been appointed Ghana's second vice-captain.

The 26-year-old is on the radar of Pirates, who could really do with some depth in their goalkeeping department ahead of a long and gruelling campaign.

The Buccaneers are set to compete in five major competitions including the Caf Confederation Cup.

Budding Defender

Pirates had the worst defensive record (29 goals conceded) amongst the top five teams on the league standings and their defence was their Achilles heel.

Happy Jele was once again Bucs' best defender despite being 33-years of age, and he was partnered with several players as coach Josef Zinnbauer searched for a perfect partner.

That's the reason why the Buccaneers have brought in Bafana Bafana captain Hlatshwayo, who is arguably the best central defender in the PSL.

However, the likes of Ntsikelelo Nyauza and Alfred Ndengane are past their best.

Rushine De Reuck

The Soweto giants need younger and fresher blood to be injected into their defence and a player like Rushine De Reuck would be a perfect signing for the team.



The 24-year-old was one of the most outstanding defenders in the country this past season and a key player in the third-best defensive record (27 goals conceded) in the league.

A dominant, technically gifted and elegant centre back, De Reuck has been touted as a future Bafana Bafana international.

De Reuck would offer stiff competition to Hlatshwayo and Jele, while also being a great option to have if Zinnbauer opts for a 3-4-3 formation as he often did in the recent season.

A tight defence is key for any team challenging for trophies and once Pirates solve their defensive woes they will be a force to reckon with next season.