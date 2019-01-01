Hlatshwayo and Baxter's votes for Fifa best player award revealed

Neither the Bidvest Wits skipper nor the former Bafana Bafana coach voted for Messi in the Fifa best player award

Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and former coach Stuart Baxter voted differently for their Fifa's best men's player award for the 2018/19 season.

Their votes were made public soon after FC superstar Lionel Messi scooped the award in Milan on Monday night.

Hlatshwayo voted for and Senegalese forward Sadio Mane as his number one pick followed by Mohamed Salah and Eden Hazard in his top three candidates.

Baxter, on the other hand, voted for attacker Cristiano Ronaldo as his preferred winner.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk came in at number two on Baxter's list with Eden Hazard as his third choice.

Baxter cast his vote before he vacated his position as head coach of Bafana Bafana, but for this season, Molefi Ntseki will get an opportunity to vote for his top three best players in the world.

This means neither Hlatshwayo nor Baxter believed Messi had done enough to win the coveted individual award.

Messi scored 54 goals in 58 matches for club and country last season and provided 20 assists.

Van Dijk finished second behind Messi (46) in the official voting with 38 points while Ronaldo came in at number three with 36 points.

This is despite helping Jurgen Klopp's men lift the 2018/19 Uefa trophy.