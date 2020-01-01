Hlanti will fit in very well at Kaizer Chiefs – McCarthy

The former Amakhosi defender discusses the former Clever Boys left-back’s chances at Naturena

Former defender Fabian McCarthy believes the arrival of defender Sifiso Hlanti will boost the club, saying he will definitely add value at Naturena.

The retired Bafana Bafana international says since the departure of veteran left-back Tsepo Masilela who joined last season, Amakhosi have been struggling at the back.

Chiefs have announced the former Usuthu defender’s availability in their camp as he trains with the club since they are waiting for approval from Fifa to sign players.

“I think he’s one of the best left-backs in the country right now, but it also depends on what the club wants and if he is available,” McCarthy told Goal.

“I think the advantage at this moment is that the coach knows him very well. There are no doubts he will add something to the team.

“Definitely, there is a perfect opportunity for the club to sign him as he is not attached. I believe he will fit in very well at the club.

“He’s a disciplined individual, on and off the field, he has done well and he is one of the most experienced players. He plays for Bafana and he can add value at Chiefs – there’s no doubt about that.”

The Bafana defender is currently a free agent after leaving the now-defunct Wits after the club's sale to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) just before the end of the 2019/20 season.

Although he has been linked with moves to and Chiefs, Amakhosi are now set to swoop on the experienced defender.

However, Chiefs are yet to know their fate when it comes to signing players as they are banned by Fifa against signing players for the next two transfer windows.

With the likes of Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto having already been snapped up by the Buccaneers, the KwaZulu-Natal-born defender will look to also join one of the country’s giants.