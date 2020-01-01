Hlanti: No bad blood between Bafana defender and Bidvest Wits coach Hunt - Agent

Player representative Sizwe Ntshangase has discussed the relationship between his client and the accomplished tactician

Despite a reported fall-out between coach Gavin Hunt and defender Sifiso Hlanti, agent Sizwe Ntshangase has ruled out a move away from the Braamfontein side.

The Bafana Bafana left-back committed an error two weeks ago in Wits' 2-0 Premier Soccer League ( ) loss at the hands of SuperSport United, and Hunt lambasted the experienced defender.

However, Ntshangase explained that his client has no beef with the veteran manager, saying his player has a valid contract with the former PSL champions.

“Sifiso is still happy at Wits. He still has a contract for the next two years. For now, he has no intention of leaving the club,” Ntshangase told IOL.

“I haven’t attempted to get hold of Hunt. I don’t see any need. What happened, happened in one game. Let us wait and see what will happen in the next games.

"It does happen that one has a bad day at the office. Maybe, it was one for Sifiso but that doesn’t make him a bad player.

"He will bounce back. I don’t even see this affecting him in the national team.”

In the wake of media reports that the former defender was summoned to the club’s office to explain himself, Hlanti was on form against Black on Tuesday night and was called-up by Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki on Thursday.

“We heard the coach after the game against SuperSport. I spoke to Sifiso and everything is good. That won’t affect him. He is a very strong person mentally,” he added.

“He will continue to work hard and there’s no bad blood between the two. What happened was never discussed after the game.”

Wits will travel to the Harry Gwala Stadium for their Nedbank Cup quarter-final clash at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Friday night.