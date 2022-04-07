Hlanti: New injury update on Kaizer Chiefs defender issued

Sizwe Ntshangase, the agent of Kaizer Chiefs defender Sifiso Hlanti has issued an injury update on the left-back.

Ntshangase does not see the defender returning to action this season after he picked an Achilles tendon injury during training last November ahead of the Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates.

But the player was close to a comeback to full fitness in recent weeks before aggravating his Achilles.

“With this type of injury, it's not easy to make a swift comeback,” Ntshangase told KickOff.

“Remember it's an Achilles injury which needed to be operated on that we're talking about here. But at the moment he is training, with Kaizer Chiefs issuing an update on his situation in the past few weeks.

“He has been that much closer to playing, but is doing light training as we speak, he can run with the ball.

“But then again, I don't see him featuring this season. But it depends on him as our bodies are all unique, so I can't determine if his season is already over.

“But at the moment, he is doing well with his rehab, but is training alone, so won't be featuring in any games soon.”

Before he got injured, Hlanti had started seven Premier Soccer League games and also appeared in the MTN8.

In his absence, Reeve Frosler has been switched from the right-back position to play on the left side of defence.

Austin Dube has also played as a left-back and when Chiefs were hit by Covid-19 last December, Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya filled that role.

Apart from Hlanti, Chiefs also have the likes of Leonardo Castro, Erick Mathoho and Lebigang Manyama currently injured.

They are all expected back before the end of the season.