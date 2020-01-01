Hlanti: Interested clubs in the defender must negotiate with Bidvest Wits – Agent

The Clever Boys defender is now open to negotiations to secure his future according to his agent

With having been sold to new owners, defender Sifiso Hlanti’s agent Sizwe Ntshangase says his client is available for negotiations.

The Bafana Bafana defender has been reportedly linked with a move to and his handler explains that the club’s purchase by Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila has caught them off guard.

On the other hand, Ntshangase explains that any possible suitors must engage the Clever Boys management and not talk to him directly.

“Yes, Hlanti is available to open negotiations right now. The sale of the club is something that has caught us off guard and we were not prepared for,” Ntshangase told Isolezwe.

“Honestly, there is nothing that has been communicated to us by Wits, or that’s written down until now. However, it’s clear that the club is selling or has been sold.

“All in all, I can say is that the clubs that are interested in signing Hlanti can start to have negotiations now although it will not help to contact me directly. They must still talk to Wits.”

Together with skipper Thulani Hlatshwayo and winger Deon Hotto, Hlanti’s future is a subject of speculation with the trio being linked with moves to the so-called big three in the form of , Orlando Pirates, and .

According to Ntshangase’s sentiments, the former left-back could join a new club should the Braamfontein-based club agree to any offers tabled by interested clubs.

In addition, following the sale of the Clever Boys, the latest developments mean Bidvest Wits will no longer exist beyond the current season unless their management buys Premier Soccer League ( ) or National First Division (NFD) status from another club.

As things stand, Wits' management cannot take the NFD status of TTM as owner Masala Mulaudzi has already confirmed selling his club's status to an unnamed Limpopo-based businessman.



Hlanti featured for coach Gavin Hunt's troops on 26 occasions in all competitions this season despite being heavily linked with a move to the United States of America (USA) for club team Nashville SC after he impressed at the 2019 (Afcon) finals.