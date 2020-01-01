Hlanti: Bidvest Wits defender can only play for Orlando Pirates or Kaizer Chiefs – Agent

The Clever Boys left-back’s agent says the 30-year-old campaigner will only play for Amakhosi or the Buccaneers

defender Sifiso Hlanti’s agent Sizwe Ntshangase says his client will only play for or next season.

Ntshangase explains the Bafana Bafana left-back is yet to discover his next destination, but he is adamant the former defender is not going to join Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) in Limpopo.

Hlanti is one of the Clever Boys players whose futures are the subject of speculation following the club’s sale by the National First Division (NFD) outfit.

More teams

“Even though we don’t know where Hlanti will go as we still wait to finish the current season, there’s no club he can join other than the two teams [Chiefs and Pirates],” Ntshangase told Isolezwe.

“If he is still determined to play football, he will only play for Pirates or Chiefs. I’m saying this not because we are talking to these two clubs, but it’s my opinion.

“However, there’s one thing that people must know, Hlanti is not going to play for a club in Limpopo.”

Although the former Usuthu player has reportedly attracted interest from Amakhosi, it has also emerged the Buccaneers are keeping tabs on his situation.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, Ntshangase was recently quoted in the media, saying any Premier Soccer League ( ) club interested in the player must engage the Clever Boys as he is still contracted in Braamfontein.

Together with skipper Thulani Hlatshwayo, Buhle Mkhwanazi, and winger Deon Hotto, Hlanti’s future has attracted media interest as coach Gavin Hunt’s key players have been linked with moves to the so-called big three in the form of Chiefs, Pirates, as well as .

Looking at Hlanti’s contribution to the former PSL champions, he has featured on 26 occasions in all competitions this season despite being heavily linked with a move to the United States of America (USA) for club team Nashville SC after he impressed at the 2019 (Afcon) finals.