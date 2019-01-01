Hlanti: Bafana Bafana and Bidvest Wits defender opens up about failed move to Nashville SC

The 29-year-old player has admitted he was looking forward to leaving the Clever Boys after impressing at the 2019 Afcon finals in Egypt

defender S'fiso Hlanti has finally opened up about his failed transfer overseas.

The international was heavily linked with a move to the United States of America (USA) for club team Nashville SC after he impressed at the 2019 (Afcon) finals.

The Major League Soccer ( ) outfit reportedly submitted an R4 million offer for Hlanti, but the bid was rejected by Clever Boys ahead of the current season.

Hlanti confirmed he made contact with a foreign club which was in talks with Wits over his services.

“I won’t say much regarding my overseas offer. I was hoping that I will move overseas," Hlanti told the media.

"Wits had a chat with the team from that side. I was waiting for them in terms of confirming everything. I can’t say much because, after all, I’m still contracted to Bidvest Wits."

The former FC left-back remains hopeful he will ply his trade abroad after his failed move to America.

“It will be an honour for me to play overseas. For every player who plays here in the Premier Soccer League, it is something that we desire to see happening at all costs,” he added.

Hlanti, who has struggled with injuries this season, was started for Wits as they were booted out of the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup Round of 16 by on Friday.

“I’m excited that I’ve recovered. I’ve been out of the game for a long time. I was out for two months. The team was there for me. I’m happy to be back again,” Hlanti stated.

Hlanti was not part of the Bafana Bafana squad which defeated Mali in the 2019 Nelson Mandela Challenge earlier this month.

The lanky full-back is prepared to fight for his place in the national team with left-back Innocent Maela having started against the Eagles in Hlanti's absence.

“I don’t want to put pressure on myself. You always have to grab every opportunity that comes your way with both hands," he said.

"I will wait for my chance to come. If it happens that I go back into the national team I’ll really appreciate that.”

Wits will be action in the 2019/20 Caf Confederation Cup this weekend as they take on Mozambican side UD Songo in the play-off round, the first-leg clash on Sunday.