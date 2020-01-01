Hlanti and Monare: Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila release Kaizer Chiefs targets

Vhadau Vha Damani will be without the experienced duo when the new campaign starts next month

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila have announced the departures of defender Sifiso Hlanti and midfielder Thabang Monare.

Hlanti and Monare have parted ways with Vhadau Vha Damani, who will be campaigning in the Premier Soccer League ( ) next season.

The National First Division (NFD) side has purchased ' top-flight status and the club is set to relocate to Limpopo and be renamed Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Hlanti and Monare have joined a long list of players, who have decided to leave the club according to a statement which was released by Tshakhuma on Thursday evening.

"Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club confirmed the release of Sifiso Hlanti and Thabang Monare with immediate effect."

"The club would like to take this opportunity to thank both players for their outstanding contribution and wishing them good luck un their future careers," a club statement read.

The duo is on the radar of with the Soweto giants having appointed former Wits mentor Gavin Hunt as their new head coach on Thursday.

Chiefs are hoping to reinforce their squad ahead of the new 2020/21 campaign.

However, they are currently banned from signing players by Federation Internationale de Football Association (Fifa) after they were found guilty of illegally signing and registering Andriamirado 'Dax' Andrianarimanana in 2018.

The Soweto giants are currently awaiting an outcome from Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) following their transfer ban appeal hearing earlier this month.

Chiefs will be hoping that the transfer ban gets lifted soon so that they can make a move for Hlanti and Monare before other clubs snap them up.

Hlanti and Monare have also been linked with SuperSport United and .