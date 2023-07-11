- Pirates unveil home and away kits
- Replicas will be available from 27 July
- Pirates are getting ready to play Maccabi Tel Aviv
WHAT HAPPENED: Pirates unveiled their new kit for the upcoming 2023/24 Premier Soccer League season.
The Buccaneers' new strip sees the home design bearing a large embed of skull bones while the away kit is an all-mint blue strip also bearing the crossed bones.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Buccaneers, meanwhile, have come under fire for their refusal to boycott a match against Israel side Maccabi Tel Aviv. Pirates were asked to cancel their friendly by pro-Palestine group BDS Coalition, who condemned Israel for being a racist and apartheid nation.
The Sea Robbers are in Spain where a mini tournament is set to get underway with Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle and LaLiga new boys UD Las Palmas.
WHAT'S NEXT: Pirates are set to play against Maccabi this coming Thursday in Spain where they are set to stay for about two weeks.