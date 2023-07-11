Orlando Pirates have become the first side to unveil their new strip for the upcoming season.

Pirates unveil home and away kits

Replicas will be available from 27 July

Pirates are getting ready to play Maccabi Tel Aviv

WHAT HAPPENED: Pirates unveiled their new kit for the upcoming 2023/24 Premier Soccer League season.

The Buccaneers' new strip sees the home design bearing a large embed of skull bones while the away kit is an all-mint blue strip also bearing the crossed bones.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Buccaneers, meanwhile, have come under fire for their refusal to boycott a match against Israel side Maccabi Tel Aviv. Pirates were asked to cancel their friendly by pro-Palestine group BDS Coalition, who condemned Israel for being a racist and apartheid nation.

The Sea Robbers are in Spain where a mini tournament is set to get underway with Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle and LaLiga new boys UD Las Palmas.

WHAT'S NEXT: Pirates are set to play against Maccabi this coming Thursday in Spain where they are set to stay for about two weeks.