History-maker Kane reaches new marks as Tottenham batter Cardiff

The England captain continued his remarkable run of form to kick off 2019 just as he defined 2018 for club and country

It seems Harry Kane just can’t stop scoring right now, as the Tottenham Hotspur striker fired another goal in against Cardiff City on New Year’s Day to write a little bit of history.

By opening the scoring against the Bluebirds, the England captain not only started 2019 as he ended 2018, but added another club to the list of Premier League sides he has found the net against.

In fact, Kane’s effort against Neil Warnock’s side now means he has scored against all top-flight opposition he has played against.

ARS ✅

AVL ✅

BHA ✅

BOU ✅

BUR ✅

CAR ✅

CHE ✅

CRY ✅

EVE ✅

FUL ✅

HUD ✅

HUL ✅

LEI ✅

LIV ✅

MID ✅

MCI ✅

MUN ✅

NEW ✅

NOR ✅

QPR ✅

SOU ✅

STK ✅

SUN ✅

SWA ✅

WAT ✅

WBA ✅

WHU ✅

WOL ✅



Harry Kane has now scored against every Premier League team he's faced for Spurs 🙌 pic.twitter.com/CdHaUCMggh

The 25-year-old, who was awarded an MBE in the New Year’s Honours list following his contributions to the national side at the World Cup in Russia last year, also equalled the record for the most Premier League goals scored on January 1.

His early strike took him up to a tally of five, drawing him level with fellow leaders Andy Cole and Steven Gerrard.

His effort also takes him up to 15 goals in his last 11 top-flight matches against newly-promoted teams for Tottenham.

In addition, he has been involved in more Premier League goals this season than anyone else, bar Chelsea’s Eden Hazard and Liverpool’s Mo Salah, with 18.

Kane wasn’t the only man getting in on the act for Mauricio Pochettino’s side against Cardiff though, with Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-min also notching in the first half.

Denmark international Eriksen netted from outside the box too, his 19th such finish, more than any other player since he made his Premier League debut in 2013.

Son too made it eight goals in his last eight top-flight stars for Spurs, with three assists to boot too.

The South Korea star will be departing the club briefly following an international gall up for the Asian Cup, where the nation will be looking to improve on 2015’s final defeat to Australia in Sydney.

Son scored the goal to take the game to extra-time four years ago but was unable to end the half-century wait to regain the trophy.