History made as SA Freestyle Champs receive two female entrants

The annual event received its first female contestants this year

The Freestyle Football Community, regarded as the world's fastest-growing sport, rewrote history this year as the South African Freestyle Championships 2020 had two female entrants, a historic first for the annual competition.

This is after efforts by the World Freestyle Football Association (WFFA) to add to the ever-growing wave of female development in a sport that is still very much in its infancy.

After announcing Laura Biondo as the first-ever Head of Female Development, the WFFA also announced the first-ever Women’s European Freestyle Football Championships. The Los Angeles freestyle community also initiated the first female-specific competition in the United States.

More teams

More history was made in as Ceeti Bodibe,17, and Rethabile Kola,12, submitted entries for the 2020 virtual event.

The Vanderbijlpark duo is mentored by Sipho 'Six' Busakwe, the current South African freestyle football champion and a semi-finalist for this year's event.

The ongoing 2020 event is currently in the semi-final stage where Rishaad Ebrahim takes on Emilio Nahamuja and Busakwe is up against Kyle Rinquest.

Goal will be publishing the winners of each round, all details and selected videos in their different platforms.