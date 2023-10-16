Former Banyana Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk is set to equal or pass the record of the most capped African player on the international stage.

Van Wyk set to hang up her boots

She is part of Banyana's squad for the last time

Ellis announce the rest of the squad this week

WHAT HAPPENED: Janine van Wyk, a stalwart in the Banyana Banyana squad, is set to feature in the upcoming 2024 Caf Women’s Olympic qualifiers against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Banyana mentor Coach Desiree Ellis will officially announce the squad for the qualifiers in the coming days, with these two matches serving as a farewell tribute to Van Wyk, as she prepares to conclude her illustrious career post the games.

Renowned and cherished, Van Wyk has amassed an impressive tally of 183 international caps throughout her celebrated career.

Article continues below

If Ellis chooses to field her in both matches, she will secure her position as the player with the most international caps on the entire African continent, a distinction spanning both genders as she surpasses the record held by Egyptian legend Hossam Hassan who has made 184 games.

WHAT SHE SAID: "This has been by far one of the hardest decisions of my life. This decision has always been one I have wanted to make on MY terms. And this is my time to say goodbye to football as a player while I watch the next generation shine," said the former Banyana skipper as per Safa.net.

"It has been my greatest honour and privilege to play this beautiful game, in particular playing for my Country, which has and always will be the greatest gift football has ever offered me," she added.

MESSAGE FROM ELLIS: "There are so many superlatives that I can use to describe Janine. I think she’s an absolute legend of the game, not just in South Africa, but also on the African continent as well as globally," the Banyana Banyana coach said.

"She has led the team at the Olympic Games and the World Cup. She has given her all every time she has stepped onto the field. She loved representing this national team and has always played with her heart on her sleeve. She’s an absolute role model to all the kids out there. And I wish her everything of the best in her new adventure.

"I pray that she’s just as successful as her career was. Many blessings to her. I think the legacy she’s left behind has been the hard work she’s put in, always making sure that she’s in absolutely good shape to come and represent the national team, and always giving her best," Ellis told Safa.net.

"She has also created opportunities for others with the club JVW. I’m wishing her once again all the best and blessings in her new adventure.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Danny Jordaan, President of the Safa says Van Wyk has made an enduring impact, not only within South Africa but also on the international stage, and that will be a mark that will remain engraved in the history of the country's football, according to the Safa boss.

"Janine has been a selfless servant of the game and her legendary playing career has influenced so many young girls who have taken up this sport as a career.

"Today, Banyana are continental champions and also achieved a historic second-round milestone in the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. All these epic stories and many more could not have been achieved without the massive contribution of this giant," Jordaan told Safa.net.

WHAT'S NEXT: Banyana is scheduled to play Congo in the initial leg of the competition, which will take place away from home on 25 October 25.

Subsequently, they will host the Congolese nation in Mzansi just a few days later. Van Wyk expressed that making the decision to bid farewell to the sport she loves has been a challenging and emotional journey.