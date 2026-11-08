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Manchester United v Aston Villa FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images
Oliver Maywurm
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Historic poor start, Leon Goretzka’s first goal and another unbelievable comeback: Manchester United slip into the relegation zone after a turbulent drama against Aston Villa

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Manchester United dropped into the Premier League relegation zone after a wild 4-4 (2-2) draw with Aston Villa on matchday 10.

In the 1st minute on Sunday, Alysson put Villa ahead as United's crisis deepened. Shortly afterwards, former Bayern Munich striker Nicolas Jackson pounced on a rebound to score from close range and make it 2-0 to the visitors.

United were 2-0 down after exactly 3:40 minutes, earlier than ever before in their Premier League history.

Bruno Fernandes brought United back

At Old Trafford, United could draw hope from the previous Tuesday, when United overturned a 2-0 deficit against AS Roma in the Champions League to win 3-2. Bruno Fernandes then converted a penalty in the 16th minute to make it 2-1.

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United took control and created several more chances before Youri Tielemans, who moved from Villa to Manchester in the summer, made it 2-2 in the 44th minute. For the first time in a Premier League home match, United had come back from 2-0 down to be level by half-time.

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Shortly after the restart, United's Diogo Dalot committed a foul in the penalty area, and John McGinn converted the resulting penalty to put Villa back in front. Former Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka then tapped in to make it 4-2 in the 53rd minute. It was his first goal for his new club in his eighth appearance.

Manchester United are in the Premier League relegation zone

United kept pushing without finding a way back until Joshua Zirkzee, who had come on shortly before, made it 4-3 in the second minute of stoppage time. Patrick Dorgu then headed in to make it 4-4 in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

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Despite the comeback, United slipped into the relegation zone. The Red Devils are 18th on eight points, one point behind promoted Coventry City in the first position outside the relegation zone. They are already ten points off the top four.

Whether the late equaliser saves Carrick's job once again remains to be seen. The 45-year-old has been close to the exit for weeks, and former Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann was at one point mentioned as a possible successor. United are now said to have other candidates in mind.

Written byOliver Maywurm

German and European football correspondent

Editor GOAL DE / SPOX

📝 Bio: Grew up near beautiful Trier, the oldest city in Germany. After studying German studies, I did an internship at GOAL and performed well enough to later do my traineeship in Munich. Since 2017, I’ve been working as an editor at GOAL and SPOX.

⚽ How I got into football:

As far as I can remember, young Lars Ricken in the mid-90s was the first hero of my childhood. Germany winning the 1996 European Championship, the first major tournament I consciously followed, cemented my love for football ever since.

🎯 Main focus in my work:

Researching and writing news (especially transfer news)

Delegating SEO articles

🌟 My favorite football moments:

Oliver Bierhoff’s Golden Goal in the 1996 Euro Final, Mario Götze’s winning goal in the 2014 World Cup Final. And less obvious but just as meaningful: Experiencing at age seven in the stadium how our Trier Eintracht knocked out the reigning UEFA Cup winners Schalke and the reigning Champions League winners Borussia Dortmund in the DFB-Pokal.

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