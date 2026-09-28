Jürgen Klopp has tasted defeat for the first time as Germany head coach. His side fell at home to Greece, beaten by a single unanswered goal on Sunday in the UEFA Nations League, a surprise result that soured the start of his reign.

Klopp told German broadcaster "ARD" that the loss represents "part of the process" through which he is seeking to rebuild the national team, taking full responsibility for the line-up, the game plan and the changes he made during the match.

Dimitrios Kourbelis settled it. The substitute drilled home the only goal in the 74th minute with a deflected shot, handing Greece a historic first victory over Germany and spoiling Klopp's first home appearance since taking charge.

Defeat came just days after a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands in Klopp's first match. He made five changes to the starting line-up against Greece, part of his push to inject fresh blood into the team and hand a number of players their chance.

Germany dominated the first half, controlling 77% of possession according to "Opta", yet they struggled to turn that advantage into real chances. Karim Adeyemi's effort, brilliantly saved by Greek goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis in the 32nd minute, was their most notable attempt before the break.

Speaking to UEFA's official website, Klopp said he would have accepted a draw, calling the loss harsh and undeserved. He stressed the need to boost the players' confidence in the style of play, adding that Greece entered the match with a clear plan and executed it.

Greece grew into the game after the interval and threatened the hosts more than once. Fotis Ioannidis squandered a dangerous opening, Jonathan Tah cleared another attempt off the line, and then Kourbelis struck the decisive goal amid the shock of the German fans.

Tah admitted Germany fell short of the required performance, voicing his disappointment and anger at the result. He called for solidarity and hard work, insisting the team can make amends next time out, even as the positive mood around the new coach faded after the loss.

Germany face Serbia in Munich on Thursday before travelling to Greece for the return fixture the following Sunday. Klopp confirmed he will press on with rotation and continue tinkering with the line-up as he reshapes the team's identity.

The German coach explained that his staff and players are still at the stage of discovering the best way to play. He believes the match offers lessons to build on, and a chance to develop the national team's performance in the challenges ahead.