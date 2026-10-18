Former international referee Parrinecia Montero has confirmed the correctness of the decision to disallow Real Betis' goal, scored by Giovani Lo Celso against Barcelona, during the clash that ended in a 5-2 win for the Catalan side on Saturday evening, in the ninth round of the Spanish league.

Writing in Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Montero praised the performance of referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea and backed the VAR intervention that ruled the goal out for a prior handball by Cucho Hernandez.

It happened in the 43rd minute. Lo Celso struck a superb effort that would have levelled the game at 2-2, only for the referee to chalk it off after a look at the television replay, the handball coming just before the strike.

Real Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini was furious, laying into the referee's performance, and the hosts also protested the sending off of Facundo Bernal following his clash with Lamine Yamal. Barcelona had their own grievances, among them the foul they felt went unpunished in the build-up to Abde Ezzalzouli's goal.

Despite the controversy, Montero felt that de Burgos succeeded in maintaining control of the match, pointing out that a number of players deserved the cards they received, and confirming the correctness of the decision to send off Bernal after he headbutted Yamal.

Here is the text of the article:

Parrinecia Montero: de Burgos was right to disallow the goal

With his unmistakable refereeing style, de Burgos managed the match relying on continuous dialogue with the players, in a contest marked by strength and competitiveness.

He made a considerable physical effort to stay close to the play, and succeeded in giving the match great fluidity by applying the principle of playing on in numerous instances.

Thanks to his good judgement of refereeing situations, he correctly disallowed Lo Celso's goal because of a prior handball by Cucho, following the VAR intervention and after reviewing the incident on the stadium screen.

Although the players did not help him, and in fact made his task extremely difficult, he maintained control of the match throughout, trying to instil calm and reassurance.

He showed yellow cards to Fermin Lopez, Hector Bellerin, Lamine Yamal and Lorente, all of them deserved decisions.

He also sent off Facundo Bernal for grabbing Lamine Yamal by the neck and headbutting him.

The VAR official, del Cerro Grande, was right to call de Burgos to review the handball committed by Cucho.







