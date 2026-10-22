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FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-LEIPZIGAFP
Translated by

His situation is dire: a shocking image of Vinicius after Real Madrid's four-goal haul

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig
Real Madrid
RB Leipzig
Champions League
Vinicius Junior
Spain
Germany
Brazil

What did the Brazilian star do?

Real Madrid's crushing 4-1 win over Leipzig yesterday, Wednesday, at the Santiago Bernabeu, in the UEFA Champions League, produced an image that worries the fans of the Royal Club.

When the final whistle blew, Vinicius Junior didn't run onto the pitch to celebrate with his teammates. Instead, the Brazilian headed straight down the tunnel, according to "Cadena SER".

He shared a hug with compatriot Rodrygo Goes, who had been waiting to rejoin his teammates, then walked alone towards the dressing room door.

Vinicius had started the match and put in a lacklustre display. Coach Jose Mourinho pulled him off in the 70th minute for Yan Diomande, who grabbed an assist and a goal of his own inside 20 minutes.

Real Madrid correspondent Javier Herraiz relayed the scene on "Carrusel Deportivo", saying: "Yes, he left of his own accord. I told you before. He is in a dreadful state. Now we can try to revive him, or if someone wants to continue booing him, let them, that is their right, but they should know that he is in a dreadful state."




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