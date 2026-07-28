The Italian top-flight club will complete the transfer of the winger born in 2007 as early as Tuesday. Diallo is not leaving Dortmund on loan, but joining the club from northern Italy on a permanent deal. Only recently, he won the European Under-19 Championship with Spain.

That means the Westphalians' youth department will lose one of their most prominent talents to Serie A before the youngster could make his definitive breakthrough in Dortmund's senior squad. Diallo joined the Black and Yellows' academy from the youth set-up at Deportivo Alaves in summer 2023.





Back then, Dortmund saw the signing of the Spain youth international as a real coup after beating off renowned competition from the Primera Division. At Dortmund, Diallo progressed through the Under-17s, scoring seven goals and adding three assists in 14 competitive matches, and the Under-19s, where he recorded 13 goals and seven assists in 52 competitive matches. He then got his first taste of senior football with Dortmund II in the third and fourth tiers, making 37 appearances so far, with two goals and three assists.