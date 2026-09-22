His father confirms it! Unattached former Bayern star on the verge of signing a contract

George Alaba, the father and adviser of the former Real and Bayern star, told the Kronen Zeitung that his son is not short of potential new employers.

"There have been numerous enquiries. In the USA, in Europe, everywhere," explained Alaba Senior, who dismissed some fans' concerns about a premature end to his career: "It will continue, I know that. He will carry on."

Alaba was most recently under contract at Real Madrid. But after numerous injuries, the Spanish record champions decided not to keep the defender beyond the summer.

Now 34, he has been without a club since then and is available on a free transfer to any interested side. Most recently, Bundesliga club Union Berlin were said to hold a loose interest, while the Austrian has also been linked with Mexican club Club America and a return to his boyhood club Austria Vienna.

A decision is expected soon, as George Alaba revealed: "He will announce soon what happens next. He is doing excellently." On Austria's interest, he said: "David has had calls. They want to, he wants to as well, but at the moment it is a little too early for him. He still has a lot he wants to do in football."

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Which clubs did David Alaba play for in his career?

Between 2008 and 2021, aside from a one-year loan spell at TSG Hoffenheim, Alaba was under contract at Bayern Munich. He made 431 competitive appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 33 goals and providing 55 assists, and won the Champions League twice among many other honours.

From there he moved to Los Blancos in Madrid, where long-running injury problems meant his role became more limited towards the end. Even so, he also won the famous trophy twice with Los Blancos.

His last competitive club appearance came last May in Real's 4-2 win against Atletic Club. He was also on the pitch for Austria at the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.