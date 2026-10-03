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Portugal v Croatia: Round of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

'His eye on Asia': the ambition of the UAE coach goes beyond the Gulf Cup

UAE vs Oman
UAE
Oman
Gulf Cup
Z. Dalic
United Arab Emirates
Oman
Croatia

A side conversation reveals the UAE coach's convictions

Zlatko Dalic didn't hold back. Just minutes before the UAE's decisive semi-final against Oman at the Gulf Cup "Gulf 27", the national team manager spoke frankly about the squad at his disposal.

Mohammed Al-Siairi, the Abu Dhabi Sports channel correspondent, caught the Croatian for a friendly chat at the stadium before kick-off. Dalic admitted his expectations of the UAE side were very high, before adding: "But I have got, at least so far, what I want," praising his players' performances in recent matches.

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Dalic is determined to launch his tenure with silverware, and few trophies would mean more than the Gulf Cup.

Asked how satisfied he was with the UAE squad, he said: "The group is good but it needs a lot of work to keep up with the aspirations and objectives that were agreed upon with the UAE Football Association, foremost among them the return of titles to the UAE's trophy cabinet."

The Abu Dhabi Sports correspondent put it simply: "The man has his eye on Asia."

Croatia's exit from the 2026 World Cup in the round of 32 brought Dalic's time with his home nation to an end. He took the UAE job last August.

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