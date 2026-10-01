Dani Olmo has been the subject of plenty of transfer chatter lately. Reports suggest Bayern Munich want to bring the Barcelona star back to the German top flight, where he could become a central figure rather than fight for a guaranteed starting spot at Camp Nou.

No official contact has taken place so far, but his agent Andy Bara has lifted the lid on the player's long-term plans, which say plenty about his bond with Croatia. "He wants to end his footballing career at Dinamo Zagreb and hopes to achieve that, and perhaps even to work as a coach, as he would like to begin his coaching career there," Bara said.

Speaking on the "Inkubator" podcast, Bara went further: "Dani still keeps the Dinamo shirt bearing the number 7 and his name at his home, even now while he is at Barcelona. Other players speak with him, and everyone knows the story: when the name Olmo is mentioned, Dinamo immediately comes to mind. He is attached to Dinamo far more than those who are supposed to be attached to it but are not."

There was another revelation too. Bara disclosed that Olmo has quietly made generous donations to the city of Vukovar, a detail that had never come to light before. "Dani Olmo is closely tied to Croatia. I will now reveal something that people do not know, and I hope Dani does not mind, since I realise the Spanish media may pick up the news as well, which is that since his departure from Dinamo, he has consistently donated 2% of his total annual salary to the city of Vukovar," he told Catalan newspaper "Sport".

"These are large sums given the size of his income, and he has continued to do so during his two spells with Leipzig and now with Barcelona. He does not talk about this publicly, but I wanted to mention it because it deserves recognition," he continued.

Olmo's agent went on to describe a bond that runs deeper than business. "With Dani, the matter is not limited to the professional side; there may be other deals that are more lucrative for me financially, but they do not match the feelings I have experienced with him from the start," he said.

It all started with one conversation. "The relationship began from the moment I convinced him to come to Zagreb, as I told him it was a beautiful and safe city, and that there was a club and a person, Zdravko Mamic at the time, who would take on supporting and backing him," he concluded.











