Hirving Lozano will play for Los Angeles Galaxy over the next six months. The 31-year-old forward joins on loan from San Diego FC until the end of this calendar year. After that, LA Galaxy have the option to sign him permanently.

"Hirving is a player we were already trying to sign three years ago, so this feels like a circle being completed," said Will Kuntz, LA Galaxy's general manager.

"He has an excellent track record at clubs who have challenged for titles in multiple competitions, including in his debut season in MLS. When we looked at the possibilities for strengthening our squad for the closing stage of the season, it became clear that Hirving was the right player for the situation we find ourselves in as a club."

"We have a talented group, a strong dressing room and a clear objective in mind for these final 15 matches of the season. We are therefore absolutely delighted that Hirving and his family are joining Galaxy."

Lozano joined San Diego from PSV at the start of 2025, but the move did not work out as either side had hoped. The Mexican clashed with his coach and, partly because of that, found himself in a kind of "hostage situation": he had not played since 30 November.

Because of that, Lozano also missed out on Mexico's World Cup squad this summer. A solution has now been found to his hopeless situation.

Meanwhile, LA Galaxy, where Marco Reus is also under contract, sit 12th in the MLS Western Conference. San Diego are 13th with one point fewer.