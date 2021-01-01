'Hiring Gavin Hunt as coach was Kaizer Chiefs' biggest mistake' - Twitter reacts to TTM win
Kaizer Chiefs' poor form in the PSL continued on Tuesday as they recorded a 2-1 defeat to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday.
It was Amakhosi's third defeat in their last five league matches and they are also winless in their last three games in the competition.
Furthermore, the narrow defeat slowed down Chiefs' hopes of qualifying for next season's MTN8 as they remained ninth on the league standings.
Football fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the encounter which saw Chiefs midfielder Njabulo Blom receive a first-half red card and his teammate Siyabonga Ngezana conceding a penalty in stoppage time.
Read how Twitter reacted to Chiefs' narrow defeat:
Hiring Gavin Hunt as a coach was a biggest mistake that the management of done how on earth you hire someone who doesn't have passion and love for the team it's like signing Dane Klate to play for Kaizer Chiefs— nnyambeni Ramatshimbila (@nnyambeniRamat1) May 4, 2021
Gavin Hunt... He so lucky that we are not at the stadium.... I think we made mistake by looking for he to coach @KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/v2RlBemF8p— Zulu Thapelo (@ZuluThapelo1) May 4, 2021
@KaizerChiefs I think a firing spree is the only solution come end of season. 1st Head on the block: Gavin Hunt, his appointment was a mistake. pic.twitter.com/vXh6N01gpq— Wolves of Luthuli houz🇿🇦 (@raymond_thini) May 4, 2021
Then we’re told Gavin Hunt is the best.. I hope Chiefs will not make same mistake in future. Gavin is fraud pic.twitter.com/3x2KCgsCvp— 🇿🇦Soweto Mayor (@ShakerShabalala) May 4, 2021
Whilst TTM was training, kaizer chiefs was busy laughing at Orlando pirates💀💀💔— mudau_ashlee (@MaAshley5) May 4, 2021
Chiefs also lost to TTM?— Johannes Mvula Xaba (New Account) (@XabaMvula) May 4, 2021
This thing of soccer fans laughing each other is not gonna end mos!
Yesterday they were laughing at Pirates, today Pirates is laughing at them. Hayi suka!! 🤣
Gavin Hunt is a mistake that Kaizer need to correct.— Ronza Mphahlele (@MphahleleRonza) May 4, 2021
TTM to Kaizer Chiefs #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/YvrGAxVyco— Enigma_Agent (@Akani_17_) May 4, 2021
Why is Gavin Hunt still at Kaizer Chiefs?— 🦇 (@wwadeww) May 4, 2021
Hands off to Ngezana
That was a honest mistake and he been saving our Ass for such a long time. Hope this mistake won't affect his performance because we know his a hard worker❤️✌️ pic.twitter.com/RNCfNQYGHB
Gavin Hunt is taking Kaizer Chiefs straight to relegation play-offs.— MJay (@m_maduna) May 4, 2021
Don't say i didn't warn you all.
Seng'hembe 🚶♂️🚶♂️ pic.twitter.com/q3wXZ9iI2o
Ngezana
Lebusa pic.twitter.com/4JRdSDDvma
Siya Ngezana seems like he doesn't get it right, two penalties in two games.— Letebele "Bele"Maikhoso (@LMaikhoso) May 4, 2021
Yes Ngezana works hard but he is not Chiefs material— paul bohloko (@king_paul123) May 4, 2021
What if #GavinHunt and #KaizerChiefs they want to play at second division alongside Wits nje 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤤🤤😂😋😋🍾🍾 No #gavinhuntmustnotgo he's doing a great job phela he's the 1st coach to take Kaizer Chiefs to CAF quarter finals 😂😂😂😂 #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/bJycCBDUHH— Cameron Mpho (@Cameronmomoo) May 4, 2021
TTM eating Chiefs #DSTVPREM #KaizerChiefs #Amakhosi4Life 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VISGDcw9TI— KRILA (@KrilaKula) May 4, 2021
Its fine guys, TTM can beat Chiefs, we can take it. Just as long as Sundowns beats pirates and loses to us, I'm happy😂😂— Mbiza The Comic (@MbizaTheComic) May 4, 2021
TTM 2 - 1 CHIEFS 😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣😂😂 #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/x1goR4tELX— 🔥Reggieh💫Juntjies🔥 (@REGGIEHM3) May 4, 2021
I just 1 2 say thank you TTM for dealing with Kaizer Chiefs— Provide #SchoolMealsNow! (@Liindorkuhle) May 4, 2021
Gavin Hunt is a fisherman— Mr T (@Mntambo012) May 4, 2021
26games 29 points!!!!
Go on, blame Gavin Hunt for the Njabulo Blom red card and Siyabonga Ngezana penalty— Kokwele M. Phillix 🇿🇦🇪🇹🇱🇷🇯🇲 (@Matome_Kay) May 4, 2021
TTM dealing with Kaizer Chiefs— Tintswalo Nwa-Khalanga 😍😍 (@DoreenTintswalo) May 4, 2021
How is this a penalty Kahle Kahle?? Ngezana didn't do anything.. This man fall off on his own mos. https://t.co/3vNvZF0Dgp— .Cornelius (@Cornelius_OBK) May 4, 2021
@KaizerChiefs please investigate Match Fixing— Black love🖤 (@Mageme7) May 4, 2021
Khune vs leopard✔️
Mathoho vs Chippa✔️
Ngezana vs TTM n Celtics✔️
Parker,Hunt all games✔️✔️
Cardosso All three season.✔️✔️✔️
Bobby is he real a Motoung✔️
Please investigate for us.
NGEZANA DON'T CARE LMAOOOOO 😂😂😂— ALONDWE ❤️ (@MAX__DBN) May 4, 2021
Ngezana must go back to MDC next season. We want serious players— Bruno inshallah fc🇿🇦 (@ThekgoSgaDiale) May 4, 2021
@KaizerChiefs y’all gave Ngezana a 3year contract for ama Penalty 😭😭— Lebstar (@Lebstar_) May 4, 2021
Tyson and Ngezana, same WhatsApp group pic.twitter.com/Dp09Ym0Z9k— Roṋewa Mathephe (@Ronewa_Mathephe) May 4, 2021
Hunt, Sheppard, Parker, Baxter, Manyama, Ngezana, Sasman, Castro, Samir, Ntiyantiya, Zulu, Katsande, Kambole, Cardoso, Mathoho, Agay, #DoTheRightThing Resign!!!! Let @KaizerChiefs play the Play offs once for all. This is stupid now.— NIBESABANI ABELUNGU ??? (@Mangena_MK) May 4, 2021
Without Billiat, this Kaizer Chiefs is another Powerlines FC that lost 24-0 to Sundowns.— JustinJay (@JustinJay7) May 4, 2021
I can't blame Ngezana, won't blame players either. We got the BEST PLAYERS.— Mr Phila M.E. Dlamini (AMSAICE) (@Phila89231366) May 4, 2021
Coach Gavin Hunt.. VALUE FOR MONEY???? Is he Gambling?
Consistency Khosi?
Players like Ngcobo, Mashiane, Manyama could have put us in top 4.
I have CONFIDENCE in our young talent. https://t.co/Nj3sWHdKFI
It has nothing to do with emotions, it's penalty rules bro. If your arm is extended in the box and the ball hits it, referees are mandated to give a penalty.— Kubo Kubo (@Bantu_Kubo) May 4, 2021
The only way that penalty couldn't be given is if the ball hit Ngezana's knee and then deflected to the arm. https://t.co/jFHpN59lUV
The Greatest performer— Omphile® (@Omphile_M10) May 4, 2021
Lord Siyabonga Ngezana🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/5OgYFIDH3n
I really feel for Ngezana there, he really had no choice as he was falling... It's either he falls down with his face /Chest to avoid the ball touching the ball or he takes that risk of balancing himself then boom he concedes a penalty... Unlucky for real— Hlomz (@Buti_Hlomz) May 4, 2021
Khosi Blom is reckless... Just like Ntiya Ntiya.....— MW (@MWTlali) May 4, 2021
They both got reds because our technical team failed to protect them.
Zwane also took our a player ka first half after he saw Downs targeting him.
Blom is playing ko critical position where he has to commit fouls sometimes. https://t.co/oIzoJtrLlc