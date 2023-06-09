Highly-rated midfielder Fabrice Ngoma rejects offer from Kaizer Chiefs' PSL rivals after Al Hilal Omdurman exit

GOAL has learned that Sekhukhune United made an attempt to sign former Kaizer Chiefs transfer target Fabrice Ngoma.

The tall defensive midfielder is a wanted-man

Yanga and Sekhukhune interested in Ngoma

Babina Noko preparing for Caf Confed Cup

WHAT HAPPENED?: The DR Congo international is currently a free agent having recently parted ways with Al Hilal Omdurman due a political unrest in Sudan.

Ngoma's departure from the 29-time Sudanese Premier League champions has sparked a lot of interest from football clubs across the African continent.

One of the clubs interested in Ngoma is Sekhukhune according to an impeccable source who also divulged that Chiefs are yet to renew their interest in the 29-year-old.

WHAT WAS SAID?: "Yes, there has been interest from South Africa. Sekhukhune United made an offer for Fabrice which was not good enough," a source told GOAL.

"Chiefs are yet to renew their interest in Ngoma. There are Moroccan clubs that are hoping to sign him and he is also in talks with Tanzanian clubs including Young Africans.

"He will soon make a decision regarding his future."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sekhukhune are currently active in the transfer market as they look to reinforce their squad ahead of their maiden appearance in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Babina Noko, who recently signed Washington Arubi from Marumo Gallants, could do with an experienced and accomplished player like Ngoma - a key member of the Raja Casablanca side that won the 2020-21 Caf Confederation Cup.

In August last year, Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane confirmed that Ngoma was once on the Soweto giants' transfer wish list, but he the 49-year-old tactician also indicated that the club is no longer interested in the former AS Vita Club star.

WHAT IS NEXT?: It remains to be seen whether Sekhukhune will make an improved and enticing offer for Ngoma with the PSL transfer window set to open next month.