Highlands Park’s veteran Letsholonyane still hungry for more trophies

After bagging a number of trophies with Amakhosi, the Lions of the North midfielder is still hungry for cup glory

Having lifted all the trophies on offer in the Premier Soccer League ( ) with , midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane is still hungry for more trophies.

The Lions of the North veteran says winning is what drives him, stating that he has not won enough in his career.

After joining coach Owen Da Gama’s men at the beginning of the season, ‘Yeye’ nearly helped the Tembisa-based club to MTN8 triumph as they lost to eventual champions and former team SuperSport United.

More teams

“For me, as long as I’m still competing at the top level, I want to challenge for trophies. It doesn’t matter where I am, I still want to win trophies,” Letsholonyane told IOL.

“I want to contribute to the team and I’m giving my all. Once you start winning it doesn’t stop - that desire doesn’t go away.

“I still want to contribute to the game as a player. That’s what I’ve done over the years and I want to do that here at Highlands Park.”

Taking a look at his stay with Matsatsantsa, the Soweto-born player clinched the Nedbank Cup and MTN8 trophies but says as long as he plays, he wants more gold medals.

“What I’ve won is not enough. I’m not going to say because I won this and that, I can relax. No, I want more as long as I’m competing at any level of the league. I want to win,” added the 37-year-old.

“When I feel that I don’t enjoy waking up in the morning and go to training, that’s when I will retire. We will see.

Article continues below

"Whenever that time comes, it will come - it might be tomorrow, next year or in two years’ time, but when I feel that I’ve had enough, I’ll call it a quits.

“For now, it is not something that is on my mind.”

Meanwhile, his contract is set to expire at the end of June, but with the season currently halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, he recently said he is not worried about his future.