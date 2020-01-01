Highlands Park’s Shalulile not having sleepless nights on salary cuts

The Lions of the North striker remains focused on finishing the season with more than 15 goals

Despite the Premier Soccer League ( ) season currently enduring a forced lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, striker Peter Shalulile remains focused as he reveals his target is to score more than 15 goals.

The Lions of the North talisman has already found the back of the net on 12 occasions and hopes to continue with his fine form when the PSL season resumes.

Having been reportedly linked with a move to teams such as , SuperSport United, and , Shalulile also says he is not having sleepless nights on the possibility of seeing his salary cut.

“I set targets for myself and I’ve told myself that through good and bad - and not knowing that the coronavirus would come - that would always remain my target,” Shalulile told IOL.

“But I believe that I’ll score more than 15 goals.”

With PSL clubs not generating an income during the lockdown period, the Namibia international remains unfazed with the possibility of having his monthly income trimmed, saying players should plan better and have financial backing.

“Salary cuts are things that you cannot stress about, brother. Whether they make a decision or not, you cannot stress about that,” added Shalulile.

“As a player, you must have financial planning. You must always have a thing of, one day you might leave football and a crisis will happen like now, so you must have a back-up for whatever the case may be.

“But when it comes to money, my brother, I don’t like to complain much because you should also know that people are going through a lot and people need money. There are people that are sick and need the money.

“At the end of the day, we have to deal with what the government is saying and move forward.”

With many clubs in Europe having instituted pay cuts to their players and staff, media reports surfaced this week that are set to cut the salaries at the end of this month.

On the other hand, the Independent Media reports that the MTN8 finalists could also follow in Usuthu’s footsteps, suggesting that the R2.5 million monthly grant for the PSL is not enough to ensure the club is kept afloat.

Coming back to his targets, the former Tura Magic FC striker looks to topple ’ Gabadinho Mhango who is currently leading the charts as the PSL to scorer with 14 strikes so far.