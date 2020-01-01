Highlands Park’s Mnisi ready to fight against the sale of the club to TS Galaxy

The Lions of the North minority shareholder shares his impressions on the proposed club sale

co-director Sinky Mnisi says he will fight tooth and nail to stop the sale of the club to TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi.

The veteran administrator has vowed to ensure the Lions of the North are not sold, saying he doesn’t know anything if the media reports suggesting the Rockets boss has acquired his club are true or not.

Although he is in a minority, Mnisi also insinuated he was not informed of the sale as he only found out about it in the media.

“I don’t know if it is true or not but if there is such a thing like reports suggest to us. Then I will make sure I get my way,” Mnisi told Phakaaathi.

“I want to show even the new generation that you can get your way even if you are a minority. I will get my way about the sale of the club.

“I will stand my ground. I will stop whatever is coming to the club with that sale. I don’t know if it is true or not but if it is I will fight it.”

Mnisi’s sentiments come after chairman, Brad Kaftel, confirmed to local media that they are in talks with Sukazi in an aim to ease the club’s expenses, saying should they sell the club, the money will go to pay their debts brought about by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the latest reports suggested the MTN8 losing finalists have already been sold, Kaftel‚ refuted the claims adding that there’s a possibility of selling should Sukazi meet their financial demands.

Meanwhile, the former player's agent recently failed to acquire Bloemfontein ’s Premier Soccer League ( ) status and is reportedly setting his sights on the Tembisa-based club.

Following the sale of to National First Division (NFD) outfit Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) who are set to relocate to the Limpopo province, speculation is rife that coach Owen Da Gama’s side could also be under new ownership in the 2020/21 season.

Under the leadership of the former and Bafana Bafana coach, Highlands finished in the top eight bracket last season and are gunning for the same feat this term.

They are set to face in the league on Wednesday evening and are placed ninth on the log table with 35 points from 28 matches.