Highlands Park’s Da Gama confirms receiving a call from Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila

As TTM are searching for a head coach, the Lions of the North manager reveals interest from the NFD club

coach Owen Da Gama has confirmed his loyalty is with the Tembisa-based club despite media reports linking him with a move to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

The Lions of the North manager, however, confirmed he was approached by an official from the National First Division (NFD) outfit as the club that bought look to secure Gavin Hunt’s successor.

In addition, Highlands Park are reportedly considering selling their Premier Soccer League ( ) status and are heavily linked with TS Galaxy, but the former Bafana Bafana manager says everything is going normally in their camp.

“Someone [from TTM] called me some time ago, during the sale,” Da Gama told Phakaaathi.

“But it was not the owner of the club, it was someone with a name I have never heard of, and I told them I am under contract at Highlands Park and happy at Highlands Park.

“All we know is also what we have heard and read about [about the sale of the club]. There is nothing official, so from our perspective, we are just carrying on with the team.”

On the other hand, the former Platinum Stars coach says they welcome the move to play their home games at Dobsonville Stadium, saying the pitch has been of good quality.

“We have played a few friendlies there, it is a very good field, I don’t know how well it has been maintained during the Covid-19 period, but I am sure that the PSL has done its spadework. The pitch has always been even and of good quality,” Da Gama added.

The MTN8 losing finalists will play their remaining 2019/20 PSL season home games in Soweto in a Biologically Safe Environment (BSE) in Gauteng, a move that is aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

As things stand, the Lions of the North are eighth on the PSL table with 31 points from 24 matches and are gunning for a top-eight finish.

Da Gama’s troops will resume their campaign with a clash against reigning PSL champions , who will ironically use the same venue as their home base for the rest of the campaign.

However, the eagerly anticipated match will technically be hosted by the Tembisa-based outfit as the league matches will get underway on Tuesday, August 11 when visit Masandawana.