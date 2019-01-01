Highlands Park win gives Orlando Pirates confidence ahead of Kaizer Chiefs clash - Mntambo

The midfielder admitted the Soweto giants have been feeling the heat after Bucs returned to winning ways

midfielder Linda Mntambo has stressed the importance of their hard-fought win over .

The Buccaneers snapped a three-match winless run in the Premier Soccer League ( ) when they defeated the Lions of the North 1-0 at Makhulong Stadium on Tuesday night.

Tshegofatso Mabasa grabbed a late winning goal for Pirates, but it was Mntambo who walked away with the man of the match award after producing an impressive display on the night.

Mntambo believes the victory has boosted the team's morale ahead of their Soweto Derby clash with in the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup quarter-final match in Durban on Saturday.

"Firstly thanks to God for granting us the opportunity to grace the field with our talents, most importantly this was a game where we had to grind the results and win," Mntambo told SuperSport TV.

Bucs are now placed eighth on the league standings and Mntambo explained that it was imperative for them to secure a win against the Lions of the North.

"After losing to Stellenbosch, it was a tough one for us, looking at our league position, we had to go up, much is expected, we had to grind and got the results," he said.

Mntambo made it known that the Buccaneers will be looking to overcome Amakhosi and reach the Telkom Knockout semi-finals for the second year running.

"We have not been winning, we've been under pressure, this victory means a lot to us, to the boys, to our technical team, to everybody that is associated with the team, it's one that is giving us a morale boost going to the weekend's game," he added.

"We've got another tough game in Kaizer Chiefs, where we need to go to the next round of the Telkom Knockout so this win means a lot to us."

Pirates reached last season's Telkom Knockout final where they were stunned by FC in Port Elizabeth.