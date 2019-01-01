Highlands Park vs Orlando Pirates: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview
Highlands Park are scheduled to host Orlando Pirates in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) match at Makhulong Stadium on Tuesday night.
There is a positive mood in the Lions of the North camp after they returned to winning in the league when they defeated Chippa United 2-0 at home over the weekend.
Coach Owen Da Gama will now be looking to mastermind a victory over his former side, Pirates, who are desperate for a victory at the moment.
Bucs extended their winless run in the league to three matches when they succumbed to a surprise 1-0 defeat to Stellenbosch FC away over the weekend.
Caretaker coach Rhulani Mokwena is feeling the pressure as Bucs' struggles continue and he will be eager to ensure his side returns to winning ways.
|Game
|Highlands Park vs Orlando Pirates
|Date
|Tuesday, October 29
|Time
|19:30 pm SA Time
TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch
The game will be live on SuperSport 4.
|Online Streaming
|TV Channel
|DStv.com/DStv Now App
|SS4
Squad & Team News
Highlands Park will be without their captain Tapuwa Kapini as the experienced goalkeeper is nursing a long-term injury.
Ex-Pirates striker Tendai Ndoro is the man to watch out for in the Lions of the North team having netted in their recent victory over Chippa.
A win over the Soweto giants will see fourth-placed Highlands Park climb up to second place in the league standings - leapfrogging Bidvest Wits and Mamelodi Sundowns.
Meanwhile, Pirates are set to welcome back their captain Happy Jele, who missed the defeat to Stellenbosch due to suspension.
Mokwena's side will be hoping that their main striker Tshegofatso Mabasa rediscovers his scoring form having failed to score in his last two competitive games.
Bucs are currently placed 10th on the league standings and a victory over Da Gama's side will take them into the top eight.
Match Preview
Highlands Park are enjoying a three-match winning run at home in the league having recorded wins over AmaZulu FC, Polokwane City and Chippa.
Their defence has also been impressive at home, having kept three clean sheets in their last five games in Tembisa.
On the other hand, Pirates are struggling on the road, having failed to win their last five away matches in the league, recording three defeats and two draws.
Scoring goals is still a worrying factor for Mokwena and his technical with the Buccaneers having failed to find the back in three of their last four away games.
In head-to-head stats since the 2016/17 season, Highlands Park and Pirates have clashed in four league matches.
All four matches have ended in even, after they drew 1-1 in Soweto and 2-2 in Tembisa last season.
However, Highlands Park secured a 1-0 win over Pirates away in the MTN8 Cup quarter-final clash earlier this season.