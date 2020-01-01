Highlands Park vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick-off, TV channel, live scores, squad news and preview

A semi-final spot will be at stake when the Lions of the North host reigning PSL and Telkom Knockout champions Masandawana

are set to square off with in a Nedbank Cup quarter-final match at Makhulong Stadium on Saturday.

The Lions of North are looking to make history by advancing to the semi-finals for the first time in the era after defeating in the Round of 16.

Owen Da Gama's side knows what it takes to go all the way to the final having finished as runners-up in the 2019 MTN8 and they are now out to upset a much-fancied Sundowns side.

Masandawana are hoping to keep their ambitions of clinching their maiden treble are alive after eliminating ABC Motsepe League side Vaal University of Technology (VUT) in the previous round.

They have already won the 2019 Telkom Knockout and are looking to fulfil their remaining objectives of the season.

Game Highlands Park vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Saturday, March 14 Time 18:00

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be screened live on SuperSport TV in .

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4

The Highlands Park camp has been hit by injuries with Given Msimango, Ricardo Williams, Sphiwe Mahlangu and Thela Ngobeni all expected to miss the Last Eight encounter.

Da Gama will be hoping Peter Shalulile continues his impressive form having netted his 15th goal of the season as they eliminated Chiefs.

Ex-Sundowns midfielder Lindokuhle Mbatha has been identified as a threat by Mosimane with the player having scored for the Tembisa side during Masandawana's last visit to Makhulong Stadium in January 2019.

Meanwhile, Sundowns have indicated the injured quartet of Tebogo Langerman, Siphelele Mkhulise, Gaston Sirino and Themba Zwane are all doubtful ahead of this evening's clash.

However, the Tshwane giants have depth in their squad with the likes of Lyle Lakay, Mosa Lebusa, Ali Meza and Lebohang Maboe, who were on the bench in midweek against Stellenbosch FC available should they be needed by Mosimane.

The accomplished tactician will look to proven match-winners Ricardo Nascimento and Sibusiso Vilakazi as they look to reach the semi-finals for the first since 2018.

Match Preview

Highlands Park are undefeated in their last three home matches in the Nedbank Cup including their recent win over Chiefs on penalties.

However, the last team to defeat them at home in this competition was Sundowns during the 2015/16 season with Keagan Dolly scoring the winning goal in extra-time.

On the other hand, Sundowns have been eliminated from the Nedbank Cup in their last two away matches by and in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Prior to that, they had won nine successive matches on the road in this competition and their last away victory came against in 2018 before being eliminated by Chippa.

In head-to-head stats, Highlands and Sundowns have clashed in one previous cup match since 1996 with Masandawana winning 1-0 in the 2016 Nedbank Cup Last 16 game.

Masandawana are undefeated against the Lions of the North since the inception of the PSL 24 years ago.

The two teams have met six times across all competitions with Sundowns recording four wins, while two matches ended in draws.

Mosimane's side also defeated Highlands Park 1-0 in the first round PSL clash in Tshwane earlier this season.