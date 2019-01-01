Highlands Park vs. Kaizer Chiefs: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Amakhosi are looking to continue their dominance over the Lions of the North, who are keen to start the new season with a win

will start their 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign against at the Makhulong Stadium on Sunday.

The Lions of the North are hoping for another impressive campaign having secured a top-eight finish in the league last season.

Former coach Owen Da Gama remains in charge of the team and he will be looking mastermind a victory over Amakhosi.

Meanwhile, Chiefs are hoping for an improved campaign having endured a disastrous 2018/19 season which saw them finish outside the top eight.

The Amakhosi management has kept faith with German coach Ernst Middendorp despite calls from some for him to be sacked after the shocking defeat to TS Galaxy in the 2019 Nedbank Cup final.

Game Highlands Park v Kaizer Chiefs Date Sunday, August 4 Time 15h00 CAT

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game will be televised live on SuperSport 4.

Squads & Team News

Highlands Park will be without their 2018/19 Player of the Season Mothobi Mvala, as the attacking midfielder is expected to miss the team's opening game due to suspension.



Da Gama will look to former PSL Golden Boot winner Rodney Ramagalela, who has the ability to inspire the Tembisa-based side to victory over Chiefs.

Former Chiefs goalkeeper Thela Ngobeni could make his debut against the Soweto giants after joining the Lions of the North from .





On the other hand, Chiefs defenders Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya and Yagan Sasman will both be absent since they are suspended.

Forward Bernard Parker is most likely to lead the team in the absence of injured club captain Itumeleng Khune and his experience could be key to a Chiefs victory over Highlands Park.

New signings James Kotei and Kearyn Baccus could make their debuts for the Soweto giants, having been unused substitutes as Chiefs lost to Pirates in the 2019 CBL Cup last weekend.

Match Preview

Highlands Park are heading into this encounter undefeated in their last two league matches, having recorded wins over Bloemfontein and SuperSport United.

However, Da Gama's side has been inconsistent at home, having drawn with and lost to , before overcoming Celtic.

Their visitors, Chiefs are winless in their last seven league matches having ended last season with a defeat to .

Amakhosi have also lost their last two matches on the road, as they succumbed to a defeat against Celtic before they took on Chippa.

In head-to-head stats, Highlands Park and Chiefs have locked horns four times in the league since the former made their PSL debut during the 2016/17 season.

Chiefs are undefeated against Highlands Park having registered three victories and one draw against them.

Amakhosi collected four points from the Lions of the North last season and their last meeting ended in a 3-2 victory in favour of Chiefs in Durban.