Highlands Park vs Kaizer Chiefs: Kick-off, TV channel, live scores, squad news and preview

Amakhosi are looking to continue their dominance over the Lions of the North, who are desperate to avoid another defeat against Middendorp's side

Highlands Parks are set to face off with in the Nedbank Cup Last 16 match at Makhulong Stadium on Saturday.

The Lions of the North's hopes of reaching their second major final this season are still alive having finished as runners-up in the 2019 MTN8.

Owen Da Gama's side is undefeated in their last four competitive matches including the 2-0 win over National First Division (NFD) side Uthongathi FC in their Last 32 match clash.

They will now take on the most decorated club in the history of the Nedbank Cup, Chiefs with the Soweto giants having lifted a record 13 titles.

Amakhosi edged out NFD outfit Royal Eagles 1-0 in the Last 32 game, but Ernst Middendorp is now looking to ensure his side returns to winning ways after losing to in a match last weekend.

Game vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Saturday, February 22 Time 15:00

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be screened live on SuperSport TV in .

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4

Highlands Park will be without their key midfielder Mothobi Mvala, who is suspended after picking up his fourth yellow card of the season during a PSL clash with in midweek.

The void left by the Bafana Bafana international could be filled by the former playmaker Musa Nyatama as the Lions of the North look to reach the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals for the first time in the PSL era.



Da Gama will look to Peter Shalulile with the in-form attacker having netted his 12th league goal of the season in the draw with Wits and he could be key to a win over the PSL log leaders.

Meanwhile, Chiefs have no injury concerns ahead of the cup clash, but Reeve Frosler, Lebogang Manyama and Daniel Cardoso run the risk of missing next weekend's Soweto Derby clash if they are cautioned this afternoon.

Daniel Akpeyi, who has been heavily criticized after committing an error in Chiefs' defeat to Maritzburg, could be rested by Middendorp with fellow goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune returning to the starting line-up.

Last year's Nedbank Cup runners-up will pin their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals on Samir Nurkovic after the marksman netted his 11th league goal of the season against Maritzburg.

Match Preview

Highlands Park will be banking on their improving home form as they are undefeated in their last three competitive games in Tembisa having recorded three successive victories.



Their defence has been impressive having kept three clean sheets in a row and netted five goals in the process.



On the other hand, Chiefs snapped their three-match winless run on the road when they edged out Lamontville in their previous away game.

They will be concerned with their leaking defence having conceded four goals in their last four away games, but they managed to score in each match.

This will be the first cup meeting between Highlands Park and Chiefs in the PSL era.

However, the two teams have met twice in the league this season with Amakhosi winning both matches.