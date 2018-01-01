Highlands Park v SuperSport United: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Matsatsantsa will hope to tame the Lions of the North as they lock horns on Sunday afternoon

The 2018 Premier Soccer League (PSL) football year is set to be brought to a close on Sunday with a feisty encounter between Highlands Park and SuperSport United.

Both teams go into the clash on the back of a similar set of fortunes. Matsatsantsa have won just two of their last five games, but the Lions of the North are unbeaten in their last three games.

Worrying for SuperSport is Highlands Park’s home record at their slaughterhouse the Makhulong Stadium.

The Tembisa-based outfit have lost just one game in six home meetings, while SuperSport are winless in their last two away meetings.

Game Highlands Park v SuperSport United Date Sunday, December 23 Time 15:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be live on SS4. You can also catch live updates on Goal.com .

TV Channel Goal.com SS4

Squads & Team News

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Highlands Park’s top scorer Mothobi Mvala. The 24-year-old hitman has six goals to his name in the PSL this season and will almost certainly be the dangerman as he links up Tendai Ndoro, who leads the club’s assists charts.

Mvala has opened the scoring on four occasions this season and is likely to be one of the first names on coach Owen Da Gama’s team sheet.

One player that Da Gama will need to replace though is Richard Mofokeng who will sit out the clash through suspension.

However, with the prospect of moving to third on the log a real possibility for SuperSport, they will be confident. Tembo will hope to put his trust in top scorer Evans Rusike, and the lanky forward will look to use his pace and skill to add to SuperSport’s overall tally of 14 goals this season.

The clash is expected to be a free-flowing encounter but Tembo will perhaps continue to give himself a 'plan B' with James Keene likely to retain his spot following their previous win over Maritzburg United.

Also, with Dean Furman out injured, the midfield combination of Teboho Mokoena and Phumlani Ntshangase has real potential to be one of the league’s best.

Match Preview

This will be the just the third meeting between the two sides in the South African top-flight.

SuperSport have undoubtedly always had the upper-hand having previously won both of the past two encounters, making for a rather fascinating encounter.