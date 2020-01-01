Highlands Park v Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Mosimane's charges are looking to move to within a point of log leaders Kaizer Chiefs with a win over the Lions of the North

will get another chance to close the gap between them and when they take on at Dobsonville Stadium on Friday night.

The Brazilians have already played two games since the return of football and will fancy their chances against Owen Da Gama's side.

However, having recently played them before the lockdown, Sundowns know they cannot afford to take Highlands Park for granted.

More teams

Game Highlands Park v Mamelodi Sundowns Date Friday, August 14 Time 18:00

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be screened live on SuperSport and SABC.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SABC3/SS4

Highlands Park have not reported any new positive Covid-19 cases since the team entered the bio-bubble.

Da Gama will therefore have a full squad to select his best starting XI from but all eyes will be on the usual suspects.

Peter Shalulile has already been linked with a possible move away from the Lions of the North, and has set himself a target of 18 goals this season.

He's undoubtedly Highlands Park's dangerman and the Sundowns defence cannot afford to let him leave their sight.

There is also Mothobi Mvala who hasn't quite hit form this season but remains an integral member of the squad.

Sundowns, on the other hand, had a few of their key players such as Anele Ngcongca and Thapelo Morena out injured while Sibusiso Vilakazi started on the bench against .

However, their hopes will be on Gaston Sirino who is expected to walk straight into the starting line-up after serving his two-match ban.

Lebohang Maboe started at right-back against the Sea Robbers, and it remains to be seen if Mosimane will again trust him with defending against Highlands Park.

Sundowns' dangerman is Themba Zwane who has scored nine league goals this season while Rivaldo Coetzee is also expected to pull the string in the middle of the park alongside Hlompho Kekana.

Match Preview

In head-to-head stats since 2016, the Lions of the North and the Brazilians have met seven times across all competitions.

Article continues below

Five of the seven matches were in the league with Sundowns winning three and drawing the other two matches.

The last two league matches were won by Sundowns while Highlands Park recorded consecutive draws against the Tshwane giants in 2017 and 2018.

Sundowns are second on the log with 45 points from 22 matches while Highlands Park are placed eighth on the log with 31 points from 23 matches.